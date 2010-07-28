Spectacular two-colour printing

The need to cut the costs of print jobs in today's economy is paramount.

With the increased cost of paper and of transporting goods, we need to find alternative ways to streamline expenditures. One way to achieve this is to reduce the cost at the output stage by decreasing the amount of ink required during printing. But it's not always a favourable option, as results can sometimes be disappointing.

In this tutorial I'll show you how to get the most out of a two-colour print job without compromising on the design, by using mixed inks to achieve great results.

