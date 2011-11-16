Tattly's tasty tats..in a tin!

Tattly is a temporary tattoo store for design-minded kids and kids-at-heart. After applying many bad-clip-art tattoos on her daughter, swissmiss decided to stop complaining and take matters into her own hands. Tattly was born, and now it offers a subscription service.

How it works is that you place your order and receive a selection of Tattly's newest tattoos in your mailbox every month for six months. You'll also get a special Tattly tin to hold all of the tattoos you receive. Want to give tattoos for Christmas? Be sure to order before 10 December if you're in the UK.

Want to know more? Head over to Tattly for full details.