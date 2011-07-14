Teach Yourself Photoshop

Our pals from Digital Camera and Practical Photoshop have created a brand new iPad app for those of you wishing to master Photoshop. Teach Your Self Photoshop is a complete course that covers Basic, Intermediate and Advanced techniques with full narration throughout.

Featuring more than four hours of premium Photoshop Creative Suite and Elements training, organised into 60 separate video tutorials, the app also includes links for you to download the original start images used in the tutorials so you can do it yourself on your Mac or PC.

It's available now from the App Store for £11.99 - click here to find out more!