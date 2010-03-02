The ultimate collection of freelance design tips

Being a freelance designer is something that many of us dream of, with thoughts of telling your boss to shove it high on the list, closely followed by fantasies of working the hours you want to work.
Talk to anyone living the life, however, and you'll discover that being a freelance designer is hard. Sure, there are plenty of benefits, but there are also a host of pressures that ensure you always have to stay top of your game.
With this in mind, we've scoured the deep, dark recesses of the internet, and found 60 unmissable articles to help you become a better freelance operator.
So whether you're an experienced freelancer with a list of clients as long as your arm or a recently graduated designer setting out in the big wide world, we're sure you'll find something to interest you in our killer compendium of freelance links.
Going freelance
8 things you should know when starting your freelance business
How to start a freelance business today (tools for beginners)
6 steps to becoming a freelancer
8 common misconceptions about freelancers
17 tips for designers on starting a freelance business
The good and bad of freelancing
Why I hate freelance designing
15 benefits to working as a full time freelancer
15 drawbacks to working as a full time freelancer
Getting new business
10 essential steps to making the perfect pitch
How to stop scrambling for clients and get a steady stream of paying gigs
9 steps towards genuine & effective networking
The right and wrong ways to compete for jobs
How to make potential customers pick you over 'the other guys'
The secret to landing clients nearly 100% of the time
10 ways to gain more design work by building trust and relationships
Getting clients: approaching the company
A guide on how freelancers can compete against large design studios
Marketing yourself
10 passive marketing opportunities for freelancers
15 guerilla marketing tips for freelancers
Solve the common marketing problems that bug most freelancers
Dealing with clients
How to increase the value of your design services for clients
8 strategies for successful relations with clients
What to do when the client is wrong
5 tricks that make you more attractive to clients
10 types of bad clients and how to avoid them
3 smart moves to make after landing a new client
10 things I hate about clients
Three sure-fire ways to receive a killer referral from your clients
How to get your clients to take you seriously
Client communication: the most important part of freelancing
Low maintenance freelancing: 4 ways to reduce client clutter and never pitch again
Se7en - the 7 deadly questions and their answers
Financial advice
Financial management tips for freelancers
8 sure-fire ways freelance designers can earn passive income
Increase your freelancing income by narrowing your focus
5 ways to earn more than the average freelancer
Fast, good, cheap: pricing freelance work
The 'hows' of pricing your design work
7 tips on quoting freelance projects
Freelance contracts: the do's and don'ts
10 rules for negotiating contracts
Time management
13 principles of effective time management for freelancers
Freelancers: Time to manage your time
5 ways to get more done by not doing
Freelance success
10 principles of successful freelancers
10 tips for becoming a freelancing powerhouse
Are these 5 mistakes holding you back from freelance success?
12 tricks for optimising your freelance career
10 keys to growth as a designer
8 simple tips for freelancers to keep focused
How to make yourself stand out as a freelancer
Less is more: 10 methods to be more productive, more profitable, and happier
How to effectively organize, manage and maintain your freelance design business