Win big with Fotolia TEN

The image library Fotolia is offering creatives the chance to use their skills and win big. Launched today, the company's TEN Collection Contest invites you to create a new piece of digital art based on three Fotolia images.

The artist who creates the best image will have their entry used in an international advertising campaign worth roughly £140,000. He / she will also win a copy of Adobe Creative Suite 6 Master Collection, a fabulous new Wacom Intuos5 Touch M tablet, a one-year Fotolia subscription (up to 100 downloads/month), 1000 credits at Tuto.com, and a wide size PVC print order from Amkashop.

Get creative and grab a Wacom Intuous5 M Touch.

Competition details

The Fotolia TEN Collection Contest works like this. Take a trip over to Fotolia's TEN Facebook page and check out the TEN theme images created by Fotolia's 10 challenge artist - these include topics like money, travel, family and street art.

You can then download a package of resources to use in your own entry, depending on what theme you decide to go for. This will include three Fotolia images used by the challenge artist in their image, and you must use the same ones, but you can also include personal images as long as you own the copyright to them, and other Fotolia images.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday 10 October 2012, artwork must be submitted as a PSD file, and the winner will be selected on Wednesday 17 October.

The TEN challenge artists. Take them on and create your own masterpiece.

Runners-up prizes

The winning artwork will be used in an advertising campaign out in November and December this year. In addition to the first prize bundle outlined above, there will be nine runners-up who'll each get a Wacom Intuos5 Touch M, a one year Fotolia subscription (25 downloads/month), 100 credits at Tuto.com and a graphic bag from Amkashop. Four copies of Adobe Creative Suite Master Collection will be awarded to artists by Fotolia, based on community responses to the work via Facebook.

The judges of TEN include the original ten artists and members from the Fotolia, Wisibility and Amkashop teams. For more details visit the TEN Facebook page. Good luck!