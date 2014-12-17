Ten lucky OFFSET 2015 attendees will win a free subscription to Computer Arts, the world's best-selling magazine for designers.

How can you be in with a chance? Anyone who purchases their ticket to Dublin's annual three-day festival of creativity before Christmas Eve is eligible...

All you have to do is email your confirmation to the OFFSET team (info@iloveoffset.com) and your name will be thrown into a hat, with winners selected on Christmas Eve.

Fantastic speaker line-up

One of Europe's leading design and creativity conferences, OFFSET 2015 will be held between 6-8 March in Dublin. Confirmed speakers so far include editorial design extraordinaires Matt Willey and Veroncia Ditting, iconic illustrator Tomi Ungerer, Pentagram's Angus Hyland and Emily Oberman, super cool Spanish outift Hey Studio, and many others.

Want to find out more? Here are nine reasons why you should go to OFFSET 2015…