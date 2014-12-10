9 reasons to attend OFFSET 2015

Dublin's cracking three-day creativity conference OFFSET is back with a bang for 2015. Hosted in the mighty Bord Gáis Energy Theatre over the 6-8 March 2015, prepare for a 360-degree explosion of discussion, debate and inspiration hosted by the some of the industry's leading creative minds.

Here are nine reasons to attend OFFSET 2015…

01. Be inspired by world-class creatives

Graphic designer and artist Annie Atkins is on the speaker bill for OFFSET 2015

OFFSET is known for attracting some of the world's most exciting designers and creative minds each year. Previous speakers have included Milton Glaser, Massimo & Lella Vignelli, Sir Peter Blake, Shepard Fairey/OBEY, Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh – the list goes on.

OFFSET 2015 promises to continue in the same vein, with confirmed speakers so far including editorial design extraordinaires Matt Willey and Veroncia Ditting, iconic illustrator Tomi Ungerer, Pentagram's Angus Hyland and Emily Oberman, super cool Spanish outift Hey Studio, Annie Atkins, head honcho at Why Not Associates Andy Altmann, tDR's Ian Anderson, indi publishing platorm NoBrow and more…

02. Take your design practice up a level

Neville Brody talking design at OFFSET 2014

OFFSET offers three days of insight, advice and pro tips from the world's leading creatives – plus exposure to waves of original creative thinking. If the main stage doesn't drive your own practice up a notch, then the intimate second stage will…

03. Get informed and join the debate

Computer Arts editor Nick Carson interviewing Marian Bantjes at OFFSET 2014

The smaller second room at OFFSET provides an intimate platform for speakers and attendees to discuss and debate the topics at the top of the creative agenda. Watch artist interviews and join panel discussions, or take the opportunity to debate the most pressing issues with leading industry practitioners.

04. Meet your design heroes

Jon Burgerman discovers someone else rocking the yellow jacket look at OFFSET 2014

There are no VIP or green rooms at OFFSET. Speakers and attendees mingle freely, and off-stage discussion is rife – so if you've got an idea you'd like to discuss, it's an open platform.

05. Get that project off the ground

Hey Studio are set to take to the stage at OFFSET 2015

Speaking of open platforms, OFFSET attracts attendees from around the world: networking opportunities are both vast and valuable. Last year some 3,000 delegates poured into the huge Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from across the globe, so if you're looking to collaborate to get a new project off the ground, you'll find talented creatives with expertise across all fields next to you in the audience. So get talking.

06. Early Bird tickets are still available

Don't miss top independent agency Forsman & Bodenfors at OFFSET 2015

Whether you're an established designer or student, there's an OFFSET ticket option for you. And if you get your ticket before 20th Feb, you'll be able to grab a discounted early bird professional weekend ticket for 175 euros. Head over to the OFFSET ticket site for full pricing info.

07. Sip a perfect Guinness

Mmmmmm... Guinness...

If, like the Computer Arts crew, you're partial to a pint of the black stuff, how better to round off an inspiration-packed day than with a perfectly poured Guinness in one of Dublin's many tavern-style bars or trendy cafes.

08. Party!

Don't expect a quiet night...

As the OFFSET lot say every time, being inspired is hard work. So don't forget your dancing shoes for OFFSET's infamous delegate party, where the booze flows and the dance floor shakes…

09. Get cultural

There's a lot to see in Dublin while you're there

Of course, Dublin isn't all about drinking and nightlife. The city's cobblestone streets and surroundings are steeped in history and culture, and dotted with theaters, art galleries and architectural splendor. Why not check out the Book of Kells or stroll around Dublin Castle while you're there...

