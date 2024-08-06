Bodyform's latest ad is an honest yet humorous take on periods

Libresse/Bodyform is known for its taboo busting adverts, and its latest ad by AMV BDDO (directed by Lucy Forbes at Smuggler) is no exception. 'Never Just a Period' takes us on a whistlestop tour through potentially uncomfortable and unknown areas of women's health, including missed periods, funny smelling discharge, blood clots and getting an IUD/the coil fitted – all things that we are woefully unprepared for due to a lack of education.

As we've come to expect from the brand that brought us Womb Stories and Viva La Vulva, the ad is a far cry from the blue liquid that was present in period product adverts until fairly recently (I first wrote about the problem with period product branding back in 2016). It also has none of the 'your period is embarrassing and should be hidden' vibes of many older adverts. Instead, it's a honest yet often humorous take on the ins and outs of having a period, and of being confused by what's going on. The ad is based on a survey that shows what women go through and the results form part of the campaign (above).

