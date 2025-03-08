These 5 International Women's Day campaigns deserve the spotlight

News
By
published

From bold billboards to poignant print ads.

Kotex ad
(Image credit: Kotex)

International Women's Day is a time to reflect on the cultural, social and political achievements of women all across the world – a chance to spotlight underrepresented voices and celebrate the female frontrunners of change. For brands, it's a golden opportunity to show support, but creating a meaningful campaign is no mean feat – get the tone wrong and you'll end up going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Whether it's a poignant print ad or a bold billboard, the best Women's Day campaigns aren't about hopping on the bandwagon but capturing the spirit of the celebration to challenge perceptions and inspire future generations. These are just a handful of inspirational campaigns that nailed the brief (we won't talk about the wildly inappropriate International Women's Day campaigns that we'd rather forget).

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

