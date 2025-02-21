XTool's new Apparel Printer could be an industry game-changer

Our favourite laser cutter brand now has a craft printer, and it hopes to be the next big thing in DTF printing.

XTool is diving into the direct-to-film (DTF) space with its latest XTool Apparel Printer, and this new all-in-one unit looks to be a game-changer for fashion brands and businesses. It offers an automated process that works in just a few clicks. The machine has now officially launched on Kickstarter, at an early bird price of $3,999, but you'll need to pay a refundable $50 deposit before April 6, 2025, to secure one.

You might already be familiar with XTool as makers of some of the best laser cutters and engravers. But this is a new market for them, and with this printer, they're definitely entering Cricut territory. Some of the best Cricut machines like the EasyPress range are popular for heat printing on garments, and even Cricut alternative machines are great for small businesses printing hats and bags too, so it's interesting to be getting another big brand in the space.

Print Width

14-inches

Print resolution

720x1800 DPI

Print Speed

Up to 50 sq ft/hr

Print head

Dual Epson I1600

Camera

16MP AI with intelligent recognition

Device care

Always-on 24/7 SmartCycle Maintenance System

Software

xTool Creative Space

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

