This perplexing optical illusion transforms in the blink of an eye

My brain can’t pick a perspective.

Louis Albert Necker optical illusion
(Image credit: Louis Albert Necker )

Optical illusions come in all forms, from simple tricks of the eye to complex geometric designs, but my personal favourites are the simple illusions that leave my brain well and truly frazzled. While this 3D box optical illusion might seem unassuming at first, it shifts in the blink of an eye as if by magic – a prime example of the classic ambiguous figure illusion.

There are plenty of optical illusions online, some trickier to decipher than others. It took me a while to get this brain-bending illusion to transform and it seems I'm not alone. Optical illusion fans on Reddit were just as perplexed, but keep blinking and it should flip perspective in an instant (the real challenge is getting your brain to see both).

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

