This perplexing optical illusion transforms in the blink of an eye
My brain can’t pick a perspective.
Optical illusions come in all forms, from simple tricks of the eye to complex geometric designs, but my personal favourites are the simple illusions that leave my brain well and truly frazzled. While this 3D box optical illusion might seem unassuming at first, it shifts in the blink of an eye as if by magic – a prime example of the classic ambiguous figure illusion.
There are plenty of optical illusions online, some trickier to decipher than others. It took me a while to get this brain-bending illusion to transform and it seems I'm not alone. Optical illusion fans on Reddit were just as perplexed, but keep blinking and it should flip perspective in an instant (the real challenge is getting your brain to see both).
Blink until you see it change it's form. from r/opticalillusions
If you're struggling to see the illusion, it may help to focus on the letters at each corner of the object or tilt your head to help your brain readjust. "I don’t need to blink, I can instantly change the perspective by alternately imagining the A or X side facing the viewer. Maybe others can?" one Redditor on the r/opticalillusions subreddit commented. "The real optical illusion is that you see this as a 3D box when it’s just a bunch of lines," another chimed in.
This simple yet astonishing illustration is an example of an ambiguous figure illusion, taken from an 1832 publication by Louis Albert Necker. You may have seen his famous illusion 'The Necker Cube', which demonstrates how a 2D figure or 3D object can be seen in two or more distinct ways. Due to the lack of shading our brains can't perceive the depth of the image, causing our perspective to shift.
If you're after more mind-bending illusions, check out the simple number optical illusion that well and truly broke my brain. Creating your own optical illusion art is easier than it might seem – watch this artist paint a trippy optical illusion right before your eyes and learn how to recreate it.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.