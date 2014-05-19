New app will personalise your Adidas sneakers using Instagram

Adidas is putting its weight behind customisation

Designers are always on the lookout for the best sneaker designs. But now they may be more concerned about making their own. Because Adidas is releasing an app that lets you upload a photo and have it applied to the brand's ZX Flux sneakers.

The miadidas app will be available on both iOS and Android from August, and will allow you supplement the design of its ZX Flux shoes with one of your Instagram pictures.

No doubt this will see a boom in LOLcat and selfie-adorned shoes featuring the famous Adidas logo, but hopefully the designer community can come up with designs that are a litte more tasteful...