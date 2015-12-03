Download these Christmas icons today

These Christmas icons will certainly get you in the festive spirit

Now we're officially into December, the coast is clear to go full-on festive. Whether you're an elf on a shelf or a bah-humbag type of creative, there's no denying that some free Christmas icons could come in handy with work over the next few weeks.

Dry Icons have kindly gifted Creative Bloq readers with these free icons. Simple but incredibly effective, there's everything from presents, reindeer, snowflakes and bells to baubles, holly and a good ol' bottle of Baileys.

Perfect for web use, it'll make any festive designs a heck of a lot easier under all the usual pressure the winter holiday brings. So save yourself some time and download these free Christmas icons today!

