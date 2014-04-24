Lifehacker UK: new tips site from the people behind Creative Bloq

We're pleased to announce the launch today of a new website from the people who brought you Creative Bloq.

Lifehacker UK features a bunch of tips, tricks and advice, all with the aim of improving how you get things done both at work and after-hours.

You’ll find plenty of mind fodder on Lifehacker UK to help you including collaborative working, productivity, insight from other companies, plus details of popular apps and updates.

Best of British

Lifehacker UK will combine the best American content with UK-specific tips and guides

Lifehacker was originally founded in the USA as a collection of 'life hacks' for web gurus and software developers. The UK version will include the best of the US content plus plenty of UK-specific tips and tricks.

Over the coming months, Lifehacker UK will bring you great tips and how to guides on UK workplace etiquette, self-assessment tax, productivity apps, finding the best mobile deals, making the most of supermarket loyalty card points, BBC iPlayer and Sky Go, ISAs, locating great pubs, getting the best value fibre broadband, making the most of the British summer, and much, much more.

So pop over to take a look at the new site, which is edited by former net magazine staffer and TechRadar associate editor Dan Grabham (read his welcome post here) today. And don't forget to follow Lifehacker UK on Twitter and Facebook.