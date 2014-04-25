Parallax scrolling site aptly celebrates the Nintendo Game Boy

Play along with parallax scrolling on this Game Boy site

There's some great examples of parallax scrolling websites out there, with designers and developers creating everything from CVs to games to articles. There's no denying that the method makes scrolling super-fun and this latest site celebrating 25 years of the Game Boy is as playful as they come.

Created by Melbourne based web developer Petr Tichy, the parallax scrolling allows you to control the Game Boy device; playing along with a classic game of Tetris, it will no doubt harbour some nostalgic feelings for all you gaming enthusiasts out there.

With plenty of projects capturing the glory days of Nintendo, the 25th anniversary of one of its most popular consoles seems another fitting tribute. You'll love this site if you've ever had a Game Boy youself.

What are your Game Boy memories? Let us know in the comments box below!