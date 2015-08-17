Political GIFs will get you thinking

Driver's GIFs have been featured in a wide range of publications

You can do a lot with GIFs; over the past few years, they've become a firm favourite in executing creativity – Michael Driver is one such illustrator who has taken to the medium. Based in London and a 2015 D&AD/Wetransfer Wood Pencil winner, Driver is a promising young talent with a knack for mixing analogue and digital with a unique flair.

"I like the safety net that digital offers but I also find making and drawing physically a complete necessity," he explains. "I really love the tangibility of print and I think when I approach making new work I always try and emulate print.This has resonated in my process by using a lot of found textures that were discarded around my university print rooms.

"I like the idea that somebodies disposed work can still have worth and can be reappropriated to help me make my own work. This idea has sort of evolved and I now often scan in textures from prints and books I've bought, I think it asks some really interesting questions about ownership."

'Nobody cares about the TV debates'

'Fashion houses take the hit'

'U.S. cut emmissions'

