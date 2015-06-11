Banksy-inspired adult colouring book reinvents iconic street art

Butcher Billy takes inspiration from Banksy for his latest colouring book

Over the past year or so, there's been a rise in adult colouring books. Proven to reduce stress, the nostalgic act has been a hit across the world, with illustrators and artists creating their own books for the recent boom. This colouring book, inspired by the works of Banksy, sees cartoons interweaved with the iconic street art.

Banksy is one of the most well-known street artists of all time; channelling the satirical, the political and the creative in his works, he's an inspiration to artists around the globe. So it comes as no surprise that Brazil based illustrator Butcher Billy has made his lastest colouring book venture all about the Bristol-bred artist.

Featuring your favourite Looney Tunes, Butcher Billy has paid homage to some of Banksy's well-known pieces. Giving them a playful spin, the political aspect of the artworks is still a prominent aspect of the executions. Take a look at our favourite picks below and see more excerpts from the colouring book over on Butcher Billy's Behance.

