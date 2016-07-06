Review: Burgerworld - A Colouring book

Jon Burgerman’s latest colouring book is packed with personality and will provide users of nearly all ages with their colouring fix, wherever they are and whatever time it is. Be prepared to be whisked away to a fun world of quirky characters, and gain a glimpse into the mind of the award-winning illustrator.

Burgerworld is packed with doodles to colour in

Brooklyn-based artist Jon Burgerman is the latest to enter the colouring book space with Burgerworld, a 112-page exploration into the unique world inhabited by Burgerman's globally recognised doodled creatures and characters.

Designed to give users their colouring fix anywhere and any time, Burgerworld breaks away from the established grown-up colouring book format by not taking itself too seriously.

It's chaotic, fun, and readers are encouraged to break out their best pencils and brightest colours to bring the characters to life.

This cool school is in a permanent winter

"Less mindfulness, more mindlessness" reads the press release from publisher Lawrence King, before explaining that readers will enter a new meditative state as they "fully absorb this fun new world".

To help that happen, Burgerman punctuates the pages with regular comments that provide context and backstory to the doodles ("At the pizza disco you have to dance like crazy for 30 mins to get a slice of pie"), and let you in on the joke (as with a spread of sausage doodles that's simply entitled "The Sausage People of Argentweiner").

But it's not just about colouring. There's plenty of space for users to to sketch their own worlds as they work through the book, while a tick-list of creatures and objects to find adds extra interest. There's also a page of vibrant stickers at the back, and a section of bright, full-colour spreads in the centre.

Burgerworld looks stunning when fully coloured in

Burgerman has made a living from successfully encouraging adults and children to interact with his doodled inventions, and Burgerworld is no different.

The abstract feel of his monsters and strange characters make the book suitable for audiences both old and young, while the complexity of the doodles covers a wide range of abilities (except for very young children).

On sale from 15 July via Lawrence King and August via Amazon, you can preorder a copy from Amazon now.