How you can create CSS3 animations without writing code

Want to use CSS3 animation but haven't mastered the code yet? Or perhaps you spend a lot of time coding animations and would like to speed things up.

Bounce.js provides a neat way to create and refine your animations by entering parameters into a table. First you select the type of animation from a list of commonly-used effects, then tweak its appearance by changing values and dragging sliders to produce whatever you need. The animation is previewed live, so it's really quick to see the effect of your changes.

Once you're happy, export the CSS to insert the animation into your project. There's also a handy feature that enables you to share what you've created with others via a short URL.

Bounce.js is free to use. Go here to try it out.