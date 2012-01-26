Topics

March 2012 (#225)

By () Web design  

In this month's cover feature we reveal new layout methods and talk about media queries and CSS transitions with JavaScript, 3D transforms and much more

Making it easier for users to find relevant content through personalisation and recommendation technology will help improve their experience, so we also show you how to personalise your site for each visitor. Plus, there are interviews with Andy Budd, Lea Verou, Molly Holzschlag, and these highlights:

  • Create faster fluid layouts with CSS preprocessor LESS
  • Make disaster-proof forms with HTML5 localStorage
  • Build a mobile web app with jQuery Mobile
  • Create EE custom fieldtypes with Google Charts
  • How to manage client expectations
  • Improve your eBay store today
See more Web design articles

Related articles