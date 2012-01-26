March 2012 (#225)

Making it easier for users to find relevant content through personalisation and recommendation technology will help improve their experience, so we also show you how to personalise your site for each visitor. Plus, there are interviews with Andy Budd, Lea Verou, Molly Holzschlag, and these highlights:

Create faster fluid layouts with CSS preprocessor LESS

Make disaster-proof forms with HTML5 localStorage

Build a mobile web app with jQuery Mobile

Create EE custom fieldtypes with Google Charts

How to manage client expectations

Improve your eBay store today