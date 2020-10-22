The best Dell monitors: Dell monitor deals for all creatives

The best Dell monitors are some of the best monitors in the world. But they're not all the same. Are you a gamer who wants the best possible immersive experience? Or does your work demand a monitor with the very best in colour accuracy? Perhaps you're after a crystal clear and sharp 4K monitor to view your films? Even if you want a cheap and cheerful monitor for your home office, we've got a perfect option for you here, as we gather the best Dell monitors available right now.

01. Dell P2720D The best all-rounder Dell monitor Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: QHD, 2560 x 1440 | Display Type: LED-backlit LCD monitor £259.40 View Deal at Ebuyer Excellent overall USB-3 port Good colour accuracy for office work

The Dell P2720D monitor is the perfect all-rounder in function and design. It offers a near-perfect combination of looks, resolution, features, size, and all at a cracking price.

Its 27-inch screen is the standard size for office monitors these days, and it's a perfectly good size for watching your favourite media on – especially with its 1440p (QHD) (positioning itself between 4K and the lower 1080p). The monitor is easy to adjust up and down, swivelling left and right on its base, turning the screen clockwise and anticlockwise. Its design also has thin bezels, giving it a sleek look.

Along with HDMI 1.4, its USB-C connection means you can easily connect with your laptop, and charge it at the same time. Its slightly higher end sibling, the P2720DC (note that added 'C' at the end there), offers more features, such as being able to daisy-chain to another P2720DC monitor, which automatically configure display settings. It also comes with two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports, for either accessing or charging other devices.

If you're a specialist, and you're looking for the perfect gaming Dell monitor, or a monitor that's aimed for watching 4K films on, or perhaps something that will reflect your design work as accurately as possible, keep on reading. For everyone else who's looking for a fantastic all-rounder, the Dell P2720D, or its bigger brother the P2720DC, is an ideal option.

02. Dell SE2416HX The best budget Dell monitor Screen size: 24-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: Full HD (1080p) 1920 x 1080 | Display Type: LED-backlit LCD monitor £199.77 View Deal at Amazon 419 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Great price Looks great IPS panel

If you want a good monitor, and you want a great bargain too, the Dell SE2416HX monitor is a great option. This is an in-plane switching (IPS) monitor, so it's got wide viewing angles and good colour accuracy. The brightness of the monitor is not going to compare to the other Dell monitors on this page, but for under $200/£200, that's a fair trade-off.

In these working-from-home times – especially when your spare room is your new office – getting an inexpensive yet solid quality monitor is essential, and the Dell SE2416HX does the job. Again, if you want a monitor to play high-speed, HD films and games on, this is not your best option (see below for them). But if you need a reliable monitor for work, and a handy second monitor to consume media when your main screen is occupied, the Dell SE2416HX is an absolute bargain.

03. Dell U2720Q The best 4K Dell monitor Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: UHD (4K) 3840 x 2160p | Display Type: IPS, W-LED-backlit £529.97 View Deal at Laptops Direct Native 4K resolution Amazing colour gamut coverage Sleek design IPS panel

The Dell U2720Q is a stunning 4K monitor. If you're looking for a primary monitor for media, with a super-sharp, 4K pop to it, the U2720Q takes some beating.

In fact, with its massive 1,300:1 contrast ratio and its 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, this 27-inch model is somewhere in between the high end 27-inch 4K monitors, and the next level, fully fledged pro models. Basically, if you do work where colour is important, this is a great choice. And if it's doubling up as a monitor for watching HD films, it's also a great choice. Less so for gaming, as it doesn't quite have the refresh rates that make a great gaming monitor (more on that below), though it's still perfectly fine for the majority of gamers.

Connectivity includes two USB-C ports – so you can connect and charge your laptop to it – plus a display port connector, an HDMI port and three USB-A ports. And as with most Dell monitors, the ergonomics are great. If you want to make an investment, and need the high specs, this is Dell's best 4K, colour-accurate monitor.

04. Dell S2719DGF The best Dell monitor for gaming Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16.09 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Display Type: Twisted Nematic (TN), LED edgelight £319.97 View Deal at Laptops Direct 981 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Super fast refresh rate (155Hz!) Zero lag Great, stylish build Solid colour accuracy

The Dell S2719DGF is a fantastic gaming monitor, but without the loud neon bling that you'll find on many other models. As ever, Dell has gone subtle and sleek in its design, allowing the specs to do the talking.

It has a Twisted Nematic (TN) LCD screen, which will mean it doesn't have amazing viewing angles – but we're thinking, if this is your chosen gaming monitor, you'll be wanting to look at it front on, right?! What it does have is an amazing native refresh rate of 144Hz, which will ensure smooth motion in fast-paced games – an essential when choosing a monitor that can handle the quick-fire worlds of games today. And what's more, you can 'overclock' this to 155Hz, for even smoother viewing – even pro gamers won't be able to notice any lag.

05. Dell U3818DW The best ultrawide Dell monitor Screen size: 37.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 1600 | Display Type: W-LED, back-lit £1,031.99 View Deal at Ebuyer 315 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Clear, sharp immersive curved screen Great colour Solid build quality

This U3818DW is Dell's best ultrawide monitor, and it's an extra immersive treat. The curved screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio, so if you're using it in an office environment, you can easily work on several open tabs at once. It also gives playing games an added level of immersion. However, the refresh rate is lower than the above Dell S2719DGF, so if you want a gaming monitor primarily, we'd still go for the Dell S2719DGF.

With full coverage of the sRGB colour space, the colour accuracy is fantastic, so this monitor will be a great choice for photographers, graphic designers and digital artists. Add to that a completely contemporary set of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.1-A, and you've got an ideal option for gamers or creatives looking for a lot of space to create.

