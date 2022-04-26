The lowest Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q prices in April 2022

Making the most of the lowest Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q prices available is exactly what you should do if you're a digital creative looking for a quality, all-rounder monitor. As a 4K monitor with awesome colours, the Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q is ideal for designers and photo-editors alike, especially with its USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and Display Port connectivity. And, as we detail in our guide to the best monitors for MacBook Pro, it's top of the list when it comes to pairing with Apple's leading laptop.

But what makes a good Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q price? Well, the way we see it, the retail price of $719.99/£699.99 for the Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q is one of the great things about this monitor. And of course, we've seen the Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q price drop to well under its original price. At the time of writing, we're seeing deals come in at under $600 and under £650. Not bad for an already well-priced monitor.

Of course, if you want a monitor that's all-singing and all-dancing (with gaming-friendly refresh rates faster than the U2720Q's 60Hz, for example) this is probably not the monitor for you. But if you want a feature-rich all-rounder, at a lower price than the competition, making the most of the low Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q prices below is winning move.

The lowest Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q prices

01. Dell UltraSharp U2720Q A quality monitor with 4K resolution and great colours. Size: 27in | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Connections: DisplayPort, HDMI, 3x USB-A, 1x USB-C downstream, 1x USB-C upstream | Brightness (typical): 350 cd/m2 £639.98 View Deal at Amazon £732.99 View Deal at Ebuyer Lovely 4K images Wide range of connectivity Great colours Not great brightness

The Dell UltraSharp U2720Q is not a flashy monitor – there are no LED light shows to be found here! But it is an incredibly generous monitor, combining great connectivity, beautiful colour and a fantastic price point. Yes, there are cheaper 27-inch, 4K monitors out there, but after getting our hands on a lot of them, and comparing to the Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q, we can confidently say that none of the cheaper options come close the sheer quality of the U2720Q. There are more premium monitors that offer the same USB-C ports and colour (95% DCI-P3, 99.9% sRGB, and 99% REC 709), but come at a far steeper price, making this a solid choice.

As we mentioned, we think a fair Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q price is the retail price – but we're seeing some good reductions to that. The record low Dell UltraSharp U2720Q price to date over on Amazon was $520 on the 2020 model. Over in the UK, £524 was the lowest Dell UltraSharp U2720Q price that we've seen, again on the 2020 model.

