Hulu free trial: is it worth it and what can you watch?

Doing some research on the Hulu free trial is a good idea if you're looking for your next main streaming service - or just want to make the most of a month's worth of free films and TV shows. Luckily for you, we've done all the hard work to bring you all the info that you need about the Hulu free trial, so all you need to do is to decide whether it's worth trying out.

Of course, in our opinion, trying out something for free - as long as it is genuinely free - is always worth it, especially when it's comparatively easy to cancel the trial before the service starts taking money from you. And that is exactly what we've found with this streaming service. Add to that a range of quality film and TV titles, not to mention 65 live channels, and we can whole-heartedly recommend giving the Hulu free trial a spin.

In the UK? Although Hulu and the Hulu free trial is only officially available to US residents, if you use one of the best VPN services, you can actually access the thousands of titles on the streaming service, wherever you are in the world.

Get the Hulu free trial: US

Get the Hulu free trial:

Unfortunately, at the time of writing Hulu is not available in the UK, so you won't find any links to try out the free trial on this page. However, if you use one of the best VPN services out there, you will be able to make the most of the streaming service, wherever you are in the world.

What's on Hulu?

Hulu offers a range of titles, and caters to a range of tastes. It's an extensive library packed with good quality TV shows and movie-films, and that includes some exclusive Hulu Originals, plus shows for kids.

Right now you can watch The Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Palm Springs, Solar Opposites, plus older shows like The Mindy Project, Drake and Josh, and America's Next Top Model.

There's also a (un)healthy number of great horror films on there, and if you like docs, it's got you covered there too. Highlights include Collective, MLK/FBI, Minding the Gap and Zappa.

Does Hulu offer a 30-day free trial? In short, yes! There are two options: sign up for the free 30-day free trial with Hulu ad-supported plan, or the Hulu no ads plan. Both options will give you full access to the huge streaming library of films and TV shows for 30 days. You can then either cancel before that trial time is over, or you'll start paying for either Hulu option.

Is Hulu free with either an Amazon Prime or Netflix account? Of course not! They're completely different companies, that are not linked in any way. If you get a Hulu account, that's the library of films and shows that you can access. Want Netflix or Amazon Prime? You need to go to their respective sites.

Can you get Hulu free trial in the UK? As of January 2022, Hulu is not available in the UK due to copyright and licensing agreements. It goes without saying that the free trial is also not available in the UK. However, that doesn't actually mean that you can't get Hulu out of the UK. If you get one of the best VPN services out there, you can easily access Hulu from wherever you are in the world. Magic!

