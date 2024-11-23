Adobe’s new student deal is pure marketing genius

Adobe Creative Campus empowers the next generation of creatives.

Adobe Creative Cloud logo on a colourful background
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has named Arts University Plymouth an official Adobe Creative Campus, bringing its industry-standard tools to all students and staff. Joining a select group of universities worldwide, Arts University Plymouth will have access to Creative Cloud and Adobe Express, making creative autonomy accessible to all.

While there are plenty of digital art software options available, Adobe Creative Cloud remains an industry favourite. Adobe's partnership with innovative institutions like Arts University Plymouth makes digital literacy increasingly accessible all while integrating its tools into the workflow of future creatives (if you need a Creative Cloud subscription yourself, don't miss the Adobe Black Friday deal).

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

