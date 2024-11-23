Adobe’s new student deal is pure marketing genius

Adobe has named Arts University Plymouth an official Adobe Creative Campus, bringing its industry-standard tools to all students and staff. Joining a select group of universities worldwide, Arts University Plymouth will have access to Creative Cloud and Adobe Express, making creative autonomy accessible to all.

While there are plenty of digital art software options available, Adobe Creative Cloud remains an industry favourite. Adobe's partnership with innovative institutions like Arts University Plymouth makes digital literacy increasingly accessible all while integrating its tools into the workflow of future creatives (if you need a Creative Cloud subscription yourself, don't miss the Adobe Black Friday deal).

(Image credit: Arts University Plymouth/Adobe)

Using Adobe's tools, students can learn to develop their own brand, communicate effectively and refine their skills for an increasingly digital workplace, while the addition of Adobe Firefly allows for a deeper understanding of generative AI. Students can also take courses and earn certified badges from Adobe, showcasing their portfolio of skills to future employers.

While the Adobe Creative Campus partnership is undoubtedly a great creative boost for institutions, it also presents a golden marketing opportunity. Equipping the next generation of creatives with its tools is a win-win situation for all, integrating its products into the practice of young designers while empowering them with industry-standard tools. In the wake of Adobe's recent AI controversy and with creatives increasingly migrating to Adobe alternatives like Figma, it's great to see the company giving back to the community, improving accessibility of its tools and boosting digital literacy.

