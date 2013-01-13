Topics

AROUND THE BLOQ: Design events, web development trends and more!

By Illustration  

Get the week's hottest stories from the Creative Bloq network, featuring Computer Arts, .net and 3D World.

How not to design! The 10 biggest mistakes that designers make

All designers make mistakes. Craig Minchington examines the most common howlers, and how to avoid them.

Predicting the future is tough, but with the fast-moving nature of the web, it’s good to know what lies ahead. Craig Grannell talks to top industry figures about the web design and development trends you should be mindful of over the coming 12 months.

Make an object glow in Maya

In this tutorial, 3D artist Antony Ward takes you beyond the standard options for a glow effect that you can fully control.

Craft a 3D scene with Photoshop CS6 Extended

Do you want to create refractions and reflections? João Oliveira explains how to get the most from the 3D tools in Photoshop’s latest version.

2013's essential design events

Learn, network, and meet the big guns of the design world at these 20 fantastic events, covering typography, web design, 3D and more.

Build a basic responsive site with CSS

Responsive design is much misunderstood. Here, web developer Jason Michael lays to rest some myths, and then walks through building a simple responsive website

Five-minute posters

Pithy, striking and speedy: introducing Thierry Brunfaut's five-minute posters.

See more Illustration articles

Related articles