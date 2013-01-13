AROUND THE BLOQ: Design events, web development trends and more!

All designers make mistakes. Craig Minchington examines the most common howlers, and how to avoid them.

Predicting the future is tough, but with the fast-moving nature of the web, it’s good to know what lies ahead. Craig Grannell talks to top industry figures about the web design and development trends you should be mindful of over the coming 12 months.

In this tutorial, 3D artist Antony Ward takes you beyond the standard options for a glow effect that you can fully control.

Do you want to create refractions and reflections? João Oliveira explains how to get the most from the 3D tools in Photoshop’s latest version.

Learn, network, and meet the big guns of the design world at these 20 fantastic events, covering typography, web design, 3D and more.

Responsive design is much misunderstood. Here, web developer Jason Michael lays to rest some myths, and then walks through building a simple responsive website

Pithy, striking and speedy: introducing Thierry Brunfaut's five-minute posters.