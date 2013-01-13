AROUND THE BLOQ: Design events, web development trends and more!

How not to design! The 10 biggest mistakes that designers make
All designers make mistakes. Craig Minchington examines the most common howlers, and how to avoid them.
20 top web design and development trends for 2013
Predicting the future is tough, but with the fast-moving nature of the web, it’s good to know what lies ahead. Craig Grannell talks to top industry figures about the web design and development trends you should be mindful of over the coming 12 months.
Make an object glow in Maya
In this tutorial, 3D artist Antony Ward takes you beyond the standard options for a glow effect that you can fully control.
Craft a 3D scene with Photoshop CS6 Extended
Do you want to create refractions and reflections? João Oliveira explains how to get the most from the 3D tools in Photoshop’s latest version.
2013's essential design events
Learn, network, and meet the big guns of the design world at these 20 fantastic events, covering typography, web design, 3D and more.
Build a basic responsive site with CSS
Responsive design is much misunderstood. Here, web developer Jason Michael lays to rest some myths, and then walks through building a simple responsive website
Five-minute posters
Pithy, striking and speedy: introducing Thierry Brunfaut's five-minute posters.