AROUND THE BLOQ: Top data visualisation tools, stunning Photoshop effects and much more!

Creative Bloq speak to digital art director Marc Hagan-Guirey - otherwise known as Pixel Dandy - about Derren Brown's new site design.

From simple charts to complex maps and infographics, Brian Suda's round-up of the best - and mostly free - tools has everything you need to bring your data to life.

Gearbox Software's Borderlands used a bold concept art-inspired graphic style. Now Mark Ramshaw takes a look at the game's sequel, which boasts richer visuals, more variety... and more guns.

In this video tutorial, Lee Barnes shows how gradient opacity masks can be put to use in Illustrator.

Don't waste your time repeating the same combination of steps to achieve an effect! Download these great free Photoshop actions.

Don't fear the cookie monster! Accessibility expert Sandi Wassmer presents a practical guide to internet privacy, explains what web designers and developers need to know about the new cookie law and dispels various confusions and misconceptions.

Design studio Alphabetical has won plaudits and high-profile clients ranging from M&S to the Design Museum. Here co-founders Tommy Taylor and Bob Young reveal the secrets of their success.