Brands should invest in multisensory marketing – here’s why

Advice
By
published

From gesture control to in-store design and mixed, virtual and extended reality, multisensory marketing is here to stay.

Tapping into our multiple senses is an incredibly effective way to engage consumers. At a time of visual overload, in which it’s difficult for brands to differentiate themselves and stand out, this is an underutilised route to achieving cut-through and differentiation. Yet, sadly, it’s one that many brands either overlook or don’t get quite right.

Fortunately, more and more companies are waking up to the power of multisensory branding (including sonic branding) and design. We're almost certainly set to see haptic design grow even more rapidly in the next few years, with research showing that more than half of connected devices will be haptic-enabled by 2028. This is about more than just smartphones. As digital devices evolve, we’re at an exciting inflection point, with the likes of gaming consoles, headphones, smartwatches, fitness trackers and headsets incorporating more features, which will allow brands to develop truly immersive experiences.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Silcox
Paul Silcox
Executive creative director, Brand Experience, FutureBrand

Paul thrives on transforming brands into living, breathing entities. At FutureBrand, he creatively leads the Brand Experience offer, working closely with clients to deliver unique and distinctive brand-led experiences. With a rich background in brand creation and activation, Paul has been based in some of the world's most diverse and exciting cities, including London, Sydney, Mumbai, and Amsterdam, working across a varied portfolio of corporate and consumer brands.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.