“Joy, to the very last slurp”: This milkshake rebrand bursts with retro flavour

News
By
published

Outlaw embraces '50s Americana.

Crusha rebrand
(Image credit: Outlaw/Crusha)

Milkshake syrup brand Crusha has unleashed a deliciously retro new brand identity, mixing 50s Americana with contemporary flair. As a brand with an almost 70-decade legacy, the new identity is a celebration of past and present, bursting with personality and a distinct stylish flavour. 

Nailing the reinvention of a packaging design with such heritage is no easy feat, yet Bristol-based design agency Outlaw has crafted a new look that carries a palpable nostalgia. With playful illustration, fresh typography and a revamped mascot, Crusha's new brand identity is a masterclass in playful and precise design.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles