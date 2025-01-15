Leaked letter suggests Jaguar's designers weren't happy with rebrand

A letter written by Jaguar's internal design team has apparently been leaked, which expresses concerns over the brand's decision to ditch its iconic logo during its oh-so-controversial rebrand at the end of last year.

Jaguar's new visual identity is worlds away from its traditional roots, something that designers and car enthusiasts have been despairing over since the event (the project was the biggest car logo story of 2024). This letter, as seen by Autocar India, includes complaints about the final design decision – as well as the fact the rebranding project was outsourced to a an external team (Accenture Interactive).

Reportedly, the letter was sent to the Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern and signed by 25-30 people back in 2022. Some criticism focused on the logo design itself.

“We felt that the logo disconnects from the narrative and the visual identity of the Panthera products. On product it feels too rounded and playful, which does not speak to us the feeling of ‘Exuberance,' the letter says.

The internal design team also felt that the design could have been handled better in house. “As a team, we worked collaboratively across our design disciplines for the holistic purpose and modern luxury narrative needed for the project," the letter allegedly says. “Everything was designed authentically with meaning and soul with a distinct purpose for which to develop."

Autocar provided a statement from Jaguar in response to its story on the subject, though it doesn't directly mention the letter or criticism of the design. It reads as follows:



“The creative process encompasses various stages of developing new ideas and tackling challenges. Given that creativity naturally involves a level of subjectivity, our priority is to foster an environment that nurtures the growth of these creative ideas. As we navigate this significant transformation, we naturally engage in numerous discussions and debates to refine and evolve our thinking. Together, we embrace these opportunities for growth and innovation, ensuring that our collective efforts lead to meaningful and impactful outcomes.”

We've reported on multiple perspectives regarding this story, with some professionals suggesting Jaguar should be applauded and others left in disbelief over the brand's new direction. It was certainly a brave decision to overhaul the visual identity so drastically, but with even Jaguar's own design team concerned over the creative decisions, I wonder how the company was confident enough to follow through so wholeheartedly.

