Leaked letter suggests Jaguar's designers weren't happy with rebrand

News
By
published

Internal complaints about the design and the process.

Jaguar logo
(Image credit: Jaguar)

A letter written by Jaguar's internal design team has apparently been leaked, which expresses concerns over the brand's decision to ditch its iconic logo during its oh-so-controversial rebrand at the end of last year.

Jaguar's new visual identity is worlds away from its traditional roots, something that designers and car enthusiasts have been despairing over since the event (the project was the biggest car logo story of 2024). This letter, as seen by Autocar India, includes complaints about the final design decision – as well as the fact the rebranding project was outsourced to a an external team (Accenture Interactive).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

Related articles