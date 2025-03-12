Ice cream brand Magnum has released an immersive new campaign that makes ingenious use of sonic branding. Capitalising on the iconic cracking chocolate sound associated with its sweet treats, the brand's playful campaign is a mouthwatering multisensory experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional marketing.

Sonic design is a recurring trend in the branding sphere – think of the McDonald's melody and the Netflix boom. What makes Magnum's new campaign stand out from the crowd is its clever blend of branding and unique product appeal – more than just a trendy jingle, its sonic design captures the sensuous Magnum eating experience to immerse fans in its delicious world.

Nothing Cracks Like Magnum | Classic - YouTube Watch On

Created in collaboration with Mindshare, GroupM, Ocean Outdoor, Global and DOOH, the ‘Nothing Cracks Like a Magnum’ OOH activation is both a visual delight and an audio treat. Making clever use of immersive marketing, the campaign uses Global’s API data feed to synchronise radios so when drivers tune in to Heart via DAB radio or on Global Player, they will hear the distinctive Magnum ‘crack’ as they pass by the digital billboards.

Alongside the roadside campaign will be added activations appearing in London and Manchester, with sound-enabled DOOH technology to amplify the cracking motif to passersby. “We wanted to ensure that consumers don’t just see Magnum’s quality, but hear it too,” said Natasha Irwin, account director at Mindshare UK. Melanie Blood, head of Ocean Labs added, "Magnum masters the art of Out of Home yet again with a cracking campaign. A novel way to surprise and delight outdoor audiences."

(Image credit: Magnum)

