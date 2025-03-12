Magnum abducts our radio waves with ingenious sonic branding ad

published

It's a mouthwateringly tasty campaign.

Magnum billboards on a roadside
(Image credit: Magnum)

Ice cream brand Magnum has released an immersive new campaign that makes ingenious use of sonic branding. Capitalising on the iconic cracking chocolate sound associated with its sweet treats, the brand's playful campaign is a mouthwatering multisensory experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional marketing.

Sonic design is a recurring trend in the branding sphere – think of the McDonald's melody and the Netflix boom. What makes Magnum's new campaign stand out from the crowd is its clever blend of branding and unique product appeal – more than just a trendy jingle, its sonic design captures the sensuous Magnum eating experience to immerse fans in its delicious world.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

