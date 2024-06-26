Nobody understands what Pepsi's 'Smart Can' is for

Just because it can?

Pepsi Smart Can
(Image credit: Pepsico)

Advances in flexible display tech have led to some weird and wonderful innovations in recent years, but the Pepsi Smart Can is one of the strangest and most intriguing yet. It highlights a lot of possibilities, but people are a little confused about what the aim is, both from a product and a branding standpoint.

Unveiled at the Cannes Lions, the can-shaped device is wrapped in a flexible 3D high-definition screen. Neat. But does anyone really want a Pepsi-branded digital lava lamp? (for more capable displays, see our pick of the best monitors for graphic artists).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

