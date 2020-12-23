KFC launches bizarre new games console (because... 2020)

It's been an eventful year for gamers, with big hitters Sony and Microsoft finally launching their hugely anticipated next-gen consoles. But along with the the PS5 and Xbox Series X, some rather more curious hardware announcements have cropped up in 2020 – and this last-minute entry from KFC (yes, you read that right) might be the strangest of them all.

The fast food giant has officially launched its own games console, the KFConsole (we see what they did there), promising to end the gaming wars with a unique new machine. There might be some unbeatable Nintendo Switch deals around right now, but can Nintendo's latest keep your fried chicken warm?

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓.Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61IpDecember 22, 2020

It may sound like a hoax, but the KFConsole is apparently very real. KFC has teamed up with computer cooling brand Cooler Master to manufacture the machine. But rather than keeping things cool, the KFConsole is designed to do the opposite – its "world-first" built-in chicken chamber "uses the system's natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds." Sounds like a game-changer to us.

But it seems Cooler Master is also confident about the KFConsole's gaming prowess. According to the company, the console is capable of running "the latest titles in stunning 4k, 240fps". With Asus-powered graphics and an Intel Nuc 9 chip, it seems the KFConsole is essentially a glorified gaming PC. Which heats chicken. (Vegetarian gamers: here's where to buy a PS5.)

Nothing can surprise us in 2020 (Image credit: Cooler Master)

Believe it or not, KFC's isn't the first food/drink-oriented games console we've seen in 2020. Just last month, Bud Light (yes, the beer brand) launched its own beer cooling console, the BL6. Run Get both of these running side-by-side, and you'll never need to leave the house again.

Of course, neither are a real match for this year's flagship consoles. But like Microsoft's Xbox fridge, these marketing stunts are certainly, erm, interesting additions to the world of gaming in 2020. We're not sure we've ever wanted a games console full of chicken (just think of the smell), but hey – each to their own.

The KFConsole's release date and price are both yet to be revealed. In the meantime, if warmed chicken isn't among your system requirements, check out today's best games console deals below.

Read more: