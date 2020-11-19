Ignore the Xbox, forget the PS5 – THIS is 2020's coolest games console

Who needs a PlayStation when you've got... the Bud Light BL6?

The gaming war of 2020 has been all about two consoles: the PS5 and Xbox Series X. But a new, last-minute contender has arrived from a rather unexpected place to steal Sony and Microsoft's thunder – and it might just be the coolest games console of 2020. Literally, at least.

Bud Light (yes, the beer brand) has launched its own "next generation" games console, the BL6. Pre-loaded with 6 Bandai Namco games including Tekken 7 and SoulCalibur VI. Oh, and it's also a beer cooler. Today might be PS5 release day in the UK, but can Sony's latest keep your drinks cold?

As well as the beer cooler/games console hybrid, the package also includes a bespoke controller as well as a built-in 720p ASUS projector (check out our best projectors if you're after something a little sharper). "We wanted to make sure the BL6 could travel with you," Bud Light says of the projector. "So go ahead, play it on a wall, screen, tent, rock, indoors, outdoors, anywhere."

Bud Light also provides a hilarious spec sheet comparing the BL6 with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (below). Clearly Bud Light's effort isn't actually designed to rival the two latest and greatest games consoles – but hey, did we mention it cools beers?

The BL6 vs two other consoles you may have heard of (click to enlarge) (Image credit: Bud Light)

While the BL6 is admittedly a rather random gimmick, it's all for a good cause – the company is donating proceeds to the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation's "Change is on the Menu" campaign, supporting restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

But getting hold of a Bud Light BL6 won't be easy. The console is only available via an auction at ShopBeerGear, and the current high bid is, erm, $696,970. If you don't happen to have that much spare cash behind the sofa, check out today's best PS5 and Xbox Series X deals below (and don't forget to explore our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for more offers). And for more cool gaming memorabillia, there's always Microsoft's genuine Xbox fridge.

