Christmas Apple deals: Get $220 off a new MacBook Air for just a few hours

It may be too late to get an Apple product in time for a Christmas gift, but it's the perfect time to get a great saving on an Apple product for yourself. B&H Photo has just announced a range of top deals on Apple products, with our pick being $220 off a 13-inch MacBook Air, down from $1,099 to $879. But be warned: this is a flash sale, and the timer is already counting down on this deal – it ends midnight Eastern Time (ET), Tuesday 22 December.

There are plenty more Apple products enjoying great savings right now, including iPad Pros, Apple AirPods Pro with charger, and Apple Watches. We've picked the very best below, but these are all limited deals – some end in a matter of hours, others last until Christmas day. So make sure you get the best deals and snap them up now!

The best flash Apple deals from B&H Photo

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air: $1,099 $879 at B&H Photo

Save $220: This 2020 version of the 13-inch MacBook Air is enjoying a fantastic $220 off right now. Featuring a retina display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Offer ends 23:59 (ET) Tuesday 22 December

View Deal

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $1,099 $999 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This is the latest iPad Pro release (2020), and comes with 256GB storage, and a beautiful 13-inch multi-touch liquid retina display. It's Wi-Fi only, and boasts a A12Z Bionic processor that rivals many laptops.

Offer ends 16:00 (ET) Friday 25 December

View Deal

AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at B&H Photo

Save $50: These AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case (usually around $80 just by themselves). They're the top end in-ear earbuds from Apple, and are sweat- and water-resistant wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Offer ends 23:59 (ET) Tuesday 22 December

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6: $749 $699 at B&H Photo

Save $50: This is the biggest Apple Watch saving of the offers over at the B&H Photo sale, and it's on the beautiful 6th edition. It comes with GPS and cellular, is 44mm, and comes with a wealth of features including measuring your blood's oxygen levels!

View Deal

Still looking for more Apple deals? Have a look at the lowest prices wherever you are in the world with the below options...

Related articles: