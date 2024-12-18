Tesla lost its legal battle against Top Gear, but did it win the war?

Elon Musk may have triumphed outside of the courtroom.

Although Elon Musk explained his decision to buy Twitter as a move to defend free speech, he's keen on suing people who speak freely when he doesn't like what they say. And even when he loses, it may have sometimes helped his brand.

Back in 2011, Tesla sued the BBC for libel over a largely negative review of the Tesla Roadster on Top Gear three years earlier. Tesla lost. It appealed, and it lost again. But Musk may have won outside of the court room by boosting Tesla's brand (for more Tesla controversy, see the worst Cybertruck design fails).

