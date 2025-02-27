Christian university takes offence at Netflix’s raunchy new show

News
By
published

The school claims it’s a ‘misappropriation’ of its brand.

Shot from Netflix show Running Point
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is in hot water after a fictional basketball team in its new series, Running Point, was accused of trademark infringement by Pepperdine University. The Malibu-based school alleges that the show's visuals appropriate its branding – particularly its signature colours and team mascot – and could lead to "misrepresentations" between the two identities.

While there are some valuable lessons in branding from reality TV, Netflix's latest design controversy proves that on the flipside, sometimes fiction can skirt too close to reality. While the university presents some valid concerns, Netflix has issued a curt response defending the controversial design choices – whether its argument will hold up in the heated trademark battle remains to be seen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
As Ever and Porreres Coat of Arms logo comparison
Meghan Markle faces logo design dispute with unexpected opponent
Squid Game
Squid Game is actually a brilliant lesson in brand design
Ugg Boots
The Ugg brand name dispute is almost as ugly as the boots
City of Dallas vs Triple D Gear logo
A logo dispute is raging in Dallas (and the similarities are hard to ignore)
HBO logo and possible new Max logo
Sorry HBO, this isn't the MAX rebrand we wanted
Capital One logo design
Capital One’s controversial new logo faces out of this world design comparisons
Latest in Design
Shot from Netflix show Running Point
Christian university takes offence at Netflix’s raunchy new show
iPhone 17 renders
Tell us what you think of the iPhone 17 design
iPhone 16
Everyone's saying the same thing about the Trump 'racist' iPhone bug
Star Wars Episode III rerelease poster
'The nostalgia bait is working': fans praise new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster
OFFF rebrand
These are the talks I won’t be skipping at OFFF Barcelona 2025
Duolingo mascot on an orange background
The Duolingo owl is back from the dead – what now?
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds; a bearded man eats meat
Monster Hunter Wilds is 'easy' – but why is that a bad thing?
Shot from Netflix show Running Point
Christian university takes offence at Netflix’s raunchy new show
iPhone 17 renders
Tell us what you think of the iPhone 17 design
Pokémon Day live blog
LIVE: It's Pokémon Day! Join us for unmissable announcements, Poké-deals, and general fun
3d printed wallet
This beautiful 3D printed wallet is like a tiny sculpture for your pocket
An alleged AI-generated image in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
"There’s a fine line between utility and laziness”: fans clap back at Call of Duty's AI confession