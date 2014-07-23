The Creative Bloq Deals store is open for business

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. Therefore, today we are cutting the ribbon at the door of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a site dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

The store will feature deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons and more), tutorials, e-learning, and inspirational items.

To kick off today's big launch, we're offering the Summer Freebie Design Bundle – that's over $1000 worth of design assets completely free!

These assets include:

120 illustrations

7 floral vector packs

5 Photoshop brush packs

6 fonts

7 seamless pattern packs

2 Photoshop tutorials

7 texture packs

77 text styles

70 chat bubbles

All resources include an extended-royalty license, which allows you to incorporate them into business card templates, book covers, CD covers, T-shirts, website templates, WordPress themes, and more.

Remember to check back regularly as new deals will get launched all the time – and you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com

Happy shopping!