Design a multi-page mag feature

As art editor on Computer Arts, laying out complex features in InDesign is a daily part of my job. Using a seven-page article from a recent issue of the magazine, I'm going to demonstrate some of the key processes that I go through, from building a grid and creating a template, through to the finishing touches that add style and complete your editorial layout.

I'll touch on what I feel are the most important stages when planning, showing you how to tackle each feature, and giving you an insight as to why things are done in certain ways. For the more experienced designer, there are also some valuable tips and shortcut tricks that will help to speed up your workflow.

Building a grid is the starting point for any text-based editorial design, and the foundation on which to build your design, helping to maintain consistency throughout the layout - so I'm starting with that. I'm using the Akkurat typeface throughout this tutorial, but if you don't have it, you can substitute it for something similar, such as Helvetica.

Click here to download the support files (15.5MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free