WATCH THIS! Embrace the Remix

In the creative industry, there are always arguments concerning copyright, infringement and the fear that your work will one day be stolen and regurgitated. Of course, no one wants their work to be passed off as someone else's - but what about the notion that it's not stealing but "remixing"?

Writer, director and producer Kirby Ferguson gave a talk on the subject at the recent TED convention in June 2012, and made a series of points that were thought-provoking, inspiring and at times scary.

In the video shown here, he discusses the songs of Bob Dylan as well as the multi-touch technology of Apple. Could it be that the legendary songwriter and Apple founder were merely remixing and moulding previous ideas to make their own?

You can watch the 'Everything is a Remix' video series on Kirby's Vimeo channel as well as follow him on Twitter.

What do you think? Are all creatives remixers? Is nothing original? What would you do if your work was remixed? Don't hesitate to let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.