Eriks Designbuss: art on the move

Why make your clients come to you, when you can park up next to them?

Who says designers have to work in brick-and-mortar offices? Not Swedish design graduate Erik Olovsson, who is currently travelling around Sweden in a refitted camper van called Eriks Designbuss, and working for a variety of different clients. It acts as a mobile design studio and even contains its own print shop and photo studio.

As well as acting as an office space, Eriks Designbuss is a space for meetings and a gallery space

Olovsson began his journey in Stockholm in March, having graduated with an MA in Program Storytelling from Konstfack University College of Arts, Crafts and Design, and has since been travelling the country working for small local brands creating logo design, business cards, posters, and more. To date he has completed over 20 commissions for different businesses and individuals that he has met along the way.

The refitted camper van even houses a small design library

"I wanted to explore my role as a designer, travel and find clients," explains Olovsson. "Maybe the local pizzeria needs help with new menus, the dentist a new business card, the local gallery a better logo or the farmer a new sign... It’s easy to hang around at the office and surf design blogs instead of finding inspiration in real life.

"Technology means we don’t leave the office: we have Skype meetings and email contact instead of conversation around a coffee and a face-to-face contact. I wanted to change this."

This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 206.

