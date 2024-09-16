Creative Bloq launches Typography Week, in association with Monotype
This week is all about fonts.
We are delighted to announce the launch of our very first Typography Week, which will be taking place all week on Creative Bloq. Held in association with typography experts, Monotype, we will be all about fonts all day, every day from Monday 16 to Friday 20 September.
Each day we will be exploring a different theme, which will encompass a collection of articles. From typography basics to fonts in branding, the future of typography and, of course, the word of the moment – AI, our experts will cover what's important in typography today. See the daily schedule below and make sure you visit our dedicated Typography Week page to see what's happening each day.
- Monday: The basics of typography
- Tuesday: Typography in branding
- Wednesday: AI and typography
- Thursday: Iconic typography
- Friday: The future of typography
We'll be publishing inspirational content, thought pieces, advice and tips all week, so if you're into fonts you'll love what's about to happen on Creative Bloq. Thanks to our partners Monotype for their expertise and support with this project.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.