Creative Bloq launches Typography Week, in association with Monotype

We are delighted to announce the launch of our very first Typography Week, which will be taking place all week on Creative Bloq. Held in association with typography experts, Monotype, we will be all about fonts all day, every day from Monday 16 to Friday 20 September.

Each day we will be exploring a different theme, which will encompass a collection of articles. From typography basics to fonts in branding, the future of typography and, of course, the word of the moment – AI, our experts will cover what's important in typography today. See the daily schedule below and make sure you visit our dedicated Typography Week page to see what's happening each day.

Monday: The basics of typography

The basics of typography Tuesday: Typography in branding

Typography in branding Wednesday: AI and typography

AI and typography Thursday: Iconic typography

Iconic typography Friday: The future of typography

We'll be publishing inspirational content, thought pieces, advice and tips all week, so if you're into fonts you'll love what's about to happen on Creative Bloq. Thanks to our partners Monotype for their expertise and support with this project.