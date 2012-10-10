Future of Web Design: Prague

For the first time ever, FOWD and FOWA are taking place in Prague this year as a single, combined conference. There are just two days left to grab early bird tickets!

There’s an excellent speaker line-up including Bruce Lawson, Vitaly Friedman, Addy Osmani as well as a wealth of local talent.

In a recent interview, product director at Future Insights Davin Wilfrid told us: “The beauty of the web is that you can make amazing things from anywhere. Travelling to faraway conferences is not as easy, so we're always looking for new places to take our events. There's nowhere on earth we wouldn't take our conferences if we felt there was a demand for them.

“Prague has a burgeoning tech scene, as evidenced by TechHub's expansion there last year and the success of several smaller conferences. So we knew we could find talented local speakers and reach enough designers and developers to make it work right out of the gate.”

There’s a choice of four full-day workshops on the first day – including a CSS3 Master Class from Peter Gasston and a JS web app workshop from Addy Osmani – with more than 30 sessions split across two tracks on the conference days.