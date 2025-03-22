Do you need to be good at art to be a graphic designer? It's a great question, and one everyone probably wonders if they're considering a career in this creative field. While it's undoubtedly a creative job, being great at art is a different skill altogether – but is it necessary or even helpful to be good at art when creating the next best logo?

It's a question that was recently asked over on Reddit, and a slew of graphic designers weighed in with their opinions, which were varied and insightful. The discussion is not only useful for anyone pondering their own abilities, but interesting to consider from the perspective of a professional designer – do you agree with what's been said? Are you proficient in art?

Of course, kit is as important as skills so be sure to look at our list of the best laptops for graphic design after you're done here.

"Graphic designers of Reddit, do you need to be good at Art to gain a career in graphic design?" was asked by a user who wants to train as a graphic designer but claims to have no artistic ability. The designers on the r/GraphicDesigning subreddit didn't disappoint with their responses.

Contributors to the discussion range from artists-turned-graphic designers to designers with no artistic background. Not only do they share how useful they think artistic skill is in graphic design but also give reasons for why they chose their particular career paths.

"I am primarily an artist (painter) but got a graphic design degree because it’s more marketable of a skill. I’d say about 90% of the people in my classes could not draw well/were not artists. It helps to be an artist but it is not necessary," says one designer.

There are even parts of the job that aren't helped by being an artist, another designer adds. "15 year designer here and not very good at “art”," they say.

"I really believe there are so many paths within GD that you can find your niche depending on your skills. My one coworker is amazing at illustrating, drawing, painting but she really struggles with layout design, typography principles and hierarchy which are key to the role (I work for a financial institution). I’ve had more success in our role although my art experience is much lower. I think it really depends where you land and focus on once you graduate!"

There are different sectors of graphic design that all require different skills, says one comment. These are web design, typography, branding, editorial and social media. "The principles are however very similar more akin to photography principles than fine art but yes you don't have to be good at drawing to be a good designer," they say.

But other professionals have different perspectives on the subject. One in particulr makes a good case for needing fine art experience. "I was required to take fine art classes for my BFA and I believe it helps you become a better designer," the designer comments.

"I took a color theory class that was paint-based. I took a couple figure drawing classes. I took a photography class. I took a videography class.

"Fine art classes teach you foundational concepts about art that you just won’t learn from taking pure graphic design classes. I’m a strong believer in the idea that most graphic designers should draw their inspiration from different art forms."

Another designer agrees, saying that "traditional art skills will be hugely beneficial to develop as a designer. We're called "Commercial Artists" for a reason."

"You don't necessarily need to be a stellar painter or incredible at drawing, but layout, composition, balance, hierarchy, perspective, symmetry, color theory, and visual communication are all paramount to graphic design and are largely rooted in fine art principles."

Head over to the thread to read more excellent perspectives on the subject. Let us know if you think you need to be good at art to be a good graphic designer in the comments below.