Have the creative industries really got nicer?

News
By
Contributions from
published

How work culture, internships, and power dynamics have changed over the past 20 years.

Graphic design studio
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Twenty years ago, the creative industries were a battleground. No question. Agencies thrived - or at least wanted to be seen to thrive - on a “sink or swim” mentality, where long hours, toxic hierarchies, and unpaid internships were the norm. Junior employees were expected to endure high-pressure environments in the hope of securing a permanent role — if they could last long enough. But has the industry truly changed? Are work environments genuinely healthier, or have agencies just got better at marketing a friendlier image?

Over the past few weeks, I’ve spoken to agency leaders, former interns, legal professionals, and creatives across different sectors to understand whether the industry has evolved - or if the same power dynamics still persist under a more polished veneer. (If you're just starting out in the industry, take a look at our round up of the best portfolio examples.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simon Ward
Simon Ward

Simon is a writer specialising in sustainability, design, and technology. Passionate about the interplay of innovation and human development, he explores how cutting-edge solutions can drive positive change and better lives.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Graphic design careers
“Graphic designers are not magicians”: is the industry getting too demanding?
graphic designer
'It's a genie out of the bottle': How AI is impacting graphic design
Black and white image of secretaries in an office room
When two advertising giants merge, how are creatives affected?
woman showing a younger woman something on a drawing tablet
What do you wish you'd known as a beginner graphic designer? - We asked the experts
Promo for Future Cards with the tagline &quot;Leave the busywork to the machines&quot;
What makes good designers great? Stand out from the crowd with these 9 expert tips
Image representing AI
Creatives are more optimistic about AI, Monotype research shows
Latest in Graphic Design
Graphic design studio
Have the creative industries really got nicer?
Abrdn
Abrdn reverses much-mocked rebrand – but adds a different annoying quirk
CorelDRAW Go
Corel just stealth launched its most exciting app in years
PrettyLittleThing new logo 2025
PrettyLittleThing’s ‘luxury’ rebrand hides the ugly truth about unethical practice
Amazon and Beverly Hills Polo Club logos
Amazon slammed by judge in 'landmark' logo dispute ruling
La Chimera and Kinds of Kindness posters
Give us a Best Movie Poster Oscars category, you cowards
Latest in News
Graphic design studio
Have the creative industries really got nicer?
iPad 11th generation
Apple somehow managed to make the iPad line up even stranger
Abrdn
Abrdn reverses much-mocked rebrand – but adds a different annoying quirk
CorelDRAW Go
Corel just stealth launched its most exciting app in years
Senua’s Saga Hellblade II; a woman has hands wrapped around her face
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a surprise favourite to win big at the BAFTA Game Awards 2025
PrettyLittleThing new logo 2025
PrettyLittleThing’s ‘luxury’ rebrand hides the ugly truth about unethical practice