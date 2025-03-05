Have the creative industries really got nicer?

Twenty years ago, the creative industries were a battleground. No question. Agencies thrived - or at least wanted to be seen to thrive - on a “sink or swim” mentality, where long hours, toxic hierarchies, and unpaid internships were the norm. Junior employees were expected to endure high-pressure environments in the hope of securing a permanent role — if they could last long enough. But has the industry truly changed? Are work environments genuinely healthier, or have agencies just got better at marketing a friendlier image?

Over the past few weeks, I’ve spoken to agency leaders, former interns, legal professionals, and creatives across different sectors to understand whether the industry has evolved - or if the same power dynamics still persist under a more polished veneer. (If you're just starting out in the industry, take a look at our round up of the best portfolio examples.)

Internships: A Genuine Shift or Just Better PR?

Speaking with people across the industries, one of the most visible changes in creative industries is the way interns and junior employees are treated.

In the early 2000s, unpaid internships were the norm - it was your gateway to the industry that favoured those who could afford to work for free and for long hours.

John Beck, a lawyer specialising in employment law, recalls, "Interns were treated as disposable labour, expected to work long hours without pay or a clear path to advancement. The mentality was, 'If you want it badly enough, you’ll suffer through it.'"

But thanks to greater legal protections, social media exposure, and a shift in expectations, unpaid internships have largely disappeared in major agencies. Beck notes, "Now, companies know that mistreatment of interns can become public quickly, damaging their reputation and even leading to legal consequences."

Current interns, like Sam Carew at Chivas Brothers, paint a very different picture. "My internship has been fantastic - I’ve been fully supported, trained, and given real opportunities to grow. They even helped me relocate from Newcastle to London."

Another intern, Rosie Bulwer, echoes this sentiment. "I’ve just been offered a full-time job after my internship - not because that was the plan, but because they invested in me. The difference now is that companies realise happy interns become valuable employees."

So, have internships truly improved? The answer seems to be yes - but with caveats. While outright exploitation has declined, some argue that expectations remain just as demanding - just with better optics.

Arthur Favier, CEO of Oppizi, comments: "There’s better pay and fewer horror stories, but the idea that interns should ‘prove’ themselves by overworking hasn’t disappeared. It’s just been reframed as hustle culture, personal branding, or ‘passion.’

A More Inclusive and Supportive Industry - Or Just Good Branding?

Many agencies pride themselves on being more inclusive and supportive today. Liz Robinson, Managing Director at Mediazoo, believes the industry is genuinely evolving.

"There is less sexism, and juniors are actively encouraged to share their views. Twenty years ago, interns were background figures - now, their insights are valued. Our Zooniversity programme brings in diverse graduate talent, and we’ve seen how much impact they can have on our agency and clients."

But not everyone is convinced. Kenji Sano, a digital marketing expert with over 15 years of experience, suggests that inclusivity may be more of a marketing exercise than a reality.

"Interns today are paid, DEI initiatives exist, and mental health is talked about - but the fundamental power dynamics remain. Overwork is still romanticised. The idea that you need to ‘grind’ to succeed hasn’t disappeared; it’s just been rebranded as ‘passion.’"

The COVID Impact: Remote Work and the Intern Experience

One major difference today is the rise of remote work, largely accelerated by COVID-19. While this shift has helped remove some of the physical intensity of long office hours, it has also created new challenges.

"Remote interns miss out on the informal learning that happens in an office," says Sano. "The sink-or-swim culture is gone, but so is the ability to build relationships organically."

While remote and hybrid working have provided more flexibility, they have also left some younger creatives feeling isolated. Learning by osmosis - hearing how senior colleagues navigate projects, absorbing workplace culture - has become harder. Agencies now need to find new ways to mentor and protect young talent in a digital-first world.

One tool that could help? AI-powered career mentoring platforms, which provide structured guidance and feedback remotely. Some forward-thinking agencies are already using virtual mentoring systems to help interns feel more supported and connected, even when working remotely.

Talk abound?

The creative industry’s worst-kept secret? Interns rarely talk.

And why would they? If you’re a young creative trying to break in, why risk torching the very bridges you’re trying to cross? Call it self-preservation or just basic career strategy. The truth? It’s all spin. Agencies talk about progress, about how they’ve cleaned up their act. But is it real, or just a rebrand?

What’s the answer? Well, yeah, things are better. Probably. But come back in twenty years — when today’s interns are running the show — and ask them what really went on.

One striking thing is a lack of cohesive protection via a shared voice. Where do people go and talk about their experiences? More needs to be done.

Is The Agency of the Future One That Actually Cares?

Looking ahead, creative agencies will need to continue evolving to retain talent. Tech expert Arne Helgesen warns:

“Internships were never easy, but at least they used to come with meaningful career progression. Now, interns are often just filling gaps in underfunded teams, doing the work of full-time employees with none of the benefits. I’ve had clients who spent six months interning at major agencies, only to be replaced by another wave of unpaid or low-paid workers. Creative agencies need to stop treating their workforce as disposable. The ones that will survive the next decade will be those that learn from product-based companies—investing in employee development, optimizing workflows with AI, and prioritizing long-term value over quick margins.”

Robinson at Mediazoo believes the industry will remain just as competitive as ever, but the smartest agencies will learn how to blend technology, inclusivity, and work-life balance.

"We run a hybrid model, encouraging teams to come together for ideation and culture-building while supporting remote workers. The agencies that thrive will be the ones that create environments where young talent actually wants to stay."

So, has the creative industry really got nicer?

The answer is: Yes - but not as much as we’d like to believe. The blatant abuse of interns is largely gone, and there is more accountability than ever before. But the pressure, the grind, and the power dynamics? They’re still there - just packaged in a more palatable form.

What’s your experience?

Have creative industries truly improved, or do old habits just have new branding? If you’ve worked as an intern—or led a team in a creative agency—share your thoughts in the comments below.