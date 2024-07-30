The new Speedo logo is a bit of a stretch

News
By
published

Updated branding is built to 'perform' on swimwear.

Speedo branding
(Image credit: Anomaly)

Leading swimwear brand Speedo has unveiled a brand refresh involving a new logo, a swimming-inspired typeface and, of course, the shade of green that research has proven to be most visible underwater. 

Design agency Anomaly utilised the design idea ''for the love of swim' as a jumping-off point for the brand refresh, which aims to revitalise Speedo's inconsistent and overlooked branding. And at the heart of the new identity is a wordmark designed to 'perform' on swimwear. Many of the best logos of all time are versatile and adaptable – but here's one that can literally stretch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles