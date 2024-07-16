These are the hottest logo design trends of 2024

From optical illusions to AI stars.

Six logos
(Image credit: LogoLounge)

As we reach the halfway point of 2024, LogoLounge has released its much anticipated logo trend report for the year so far, revealing the design language that has dominated the world of wordmarks and symbols over the last 12 months. 

As ever, the report focuses on 15 trends. In the name of experimentation, logos are getting "boxed, chopped, dropped, liquified, and sticker-ified' in 2024. And, curiously, the report claims in some cases, logos are even starting to take a back seat to other elements in the graphic family. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

