Why Absolut's 'bottle' print ad is the greatest of all time

One campaign, thousands of designs.

In today's digital landscape, print advertising is often declared defunct. But rumours of the format's death have been greatly exaggerated. Some of today's most iconic ads show no sign of the dreaded 'pivot to video' – and perhaps the most iconic campaign of all is also the longest running.

Absolut Vodka has produced over 2,000 variations of its 'bottle' ad since 1980, in the perfect advertising encapsulation of the phrase, 'If it ain't broke...' And through sheer repetition, it managed to turn what could have been a one-hit wonder into one of the best print ad campaigns ever.

