I wish this Nintendo Switch 2 logo concept was the real deal

News
By
published

The ingenious design has already won the hearts of fans.

Jason Combs Switch 2 logo design
(Image credit: Jason Combs)

The Switch 2 is the hot new gaming release on everyone's lips with rumours flying all around the internet. While Reddit's recent Switch 2 leaks gave us an exciting hint at specs and design, many fans were pretty underwhelmed with the potetial logo, but fear not, I think I've found the perfect replacement.

Created by graphic designer Jason Combs, the Switch 2 logo concept is complete design perfection, bringing retro visuals and ingenious design together into one slick emblem. While sadly it's not the official design, Nintendo could (and should) take some serious hints, but for now check out everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 to stay updated.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles