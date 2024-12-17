Rumours and leaks have been flying around about the official name, logo, and release date for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, and with a build-up of anticipation surrounding the Nintendo Switch's mighty successor, it's no wonder that the internet is so excited about it (and so are we).

We've only had vague rumours to rely on so far, but it seems that we're finally getting closer to the truth thanks to one anonymous Reddit user. If you've been following our updates on everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2, then you'll know that most of the tips we've reported on so far have been contradictory and a little silly. But this recent post from user NextHandheld in the r/NintendoSwitch2 Reddit thread might be the real deal.

The person claims to have got their hands on the official Switch 2 console, and its dock, with proof sent privately to Reddit moderators who are satisfied with its legitimacy. They have also confirmed a few things within the thread by responding to user questions – such as the official name being Nintendo Switch 2, the fact that a new button exists next to the home button with the letter 'C' (our guess would be a capture button?) and a description of the Switch 2 logo on the front panel of the dock which has lead to user mockups of the logo being created.

Updates to the Reddit thread above state that the anonymous user was not allowed to turn the console on when viewing it, so we only have the physical hardware details for now and nothing new on the spec front. As for a release date, the internet can't seem to agree on when we'll get official word from Nintendo. The Reddit tipster has heard word that there will be details in January, which is much sooner than we initially predicted, with Nintendo's fiscal year ending in March.

A lot of the leaks concerning the Nintendo Switch 2 have originated from accessory brands and product listings, with dbrand all but confirming the design of the console with a product render for its Killswitch case. Whether or not this was an intentional leak is unclear, but the company certainly has not held back on sharing some details in an interview with The Verge.

These new details from dbrand, as well as NextHandheld via Reddit, suggest that the Switch 2 console will be larger and taller than the Nintendo Switch OLED console, with slightly bigger buttons and sticks, plus magnetic-style joycons and a new C button on the right Joy-Con beneath the home button. There's also something hinted about lasers within these new Joy-cons, and the accompanying dock has been described as curved on the edges and the back, without covering the top of the console screen.

Lastly, the Reddit tipster stated that there will be a special edition of the console released alongside a new game, with a hint that there is a number 9 in the title - our money is on Mario Kart 9. Before we get ahead of ourselves here, it's worth remembering that nothing is official until we hear it directly from the horse's mouth. The horse in this case being Nintendo. While it's certainly worth getting excited about, we should aim to take this new information with a pinch of salt.

If you don't fancy waiting until January or later in 2025 for any Switch 2 announcements, check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available below.