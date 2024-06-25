The new Croatia Airlines logo looks great... except on planes

News
By
published

And that's kind of a problem.

Croatia Airlines
(Image credit: Croatia Airlines)

Croatia Airlines has a new logo, and it's generating some strong opinions. The graphic part of the new design is a bolder more striking design than it's predecessor, and it's similar to the airline's existing tail design with its sequence of pixel-like squares inspired by the shield on the Croatian flag. 

But where the design falls apart is when it's placed on planes themselves, which is kind of an important application for the best airline logos.

Image 1 of 5
Croatia Airlines
(Image credit: Croatia Airlines)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles